MSRTC Buses on MTHL: Pune to Mumbai Shivneri Buses To Run on Atal Setu, Details Inside

Following the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT)'s announcement to introduce public transport bus services across the newly constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also unveiled plans to deploy their buses on the sea bridge between Pune and Mumbai, specifically the Mumbai-Pune Shivneri buses.

According to media reports, two buses will depart daily from Pune to Mumbai and return. MSRTC has confirmed that the fare for these Shivneri buses on the Mumbai-Pune route will remain the same.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, and the expansion of public transport services aligns with efforts to make the infrastructure more accessible to the public.

Yesterday (February 18), Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff officially inaugurated the 5-km L&T Sea Bridge Marathon, which took place between 5 am and 12 am on the Atal Setu.