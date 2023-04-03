MSRTC diesel pumps become operational in Nagpur district

The passengers will not lose precious time while travelling in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses at fuel stations. All diesel pumps of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have become operational. If the officials are to be believed, there are a total of eight depots in the Nagpur division where diesel pumps are installed. All diesel pumps have been started.

Till now, due to the closure of diesel pumps, more money had to be spent on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, and the time of the passengers was also wasted. Passengers were not even able to reach their work on time. This is the situation even today. But soon the introduction of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's own diesel pump will solve this problem.

About 400 buses ply daily from eight depots in the Nagpur district. To run all these buses, MSRTC needs 30,000 diesel daily.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation had to suffer huge financial losses due to a lack of passengers during the Covid-19 period. After this, the strike by employees took place. After these two incidents, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation went into losses of crores of rupees. After this, the oil companies were not ready to grant an exemption to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

There are a total of eight bus depots in the district: Ganeshpeth, Wardhaman Nagar, Ghat Road, Imamwada, Ramtek, Katol, Saoner, and Umred. All these bus depots have one diesel pump each. All these diesel pumps have now become operational.