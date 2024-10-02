MSRTC Shivneri Sundari Initiative Faces Backlash from Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar 

Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale introduced 'Shivneri Sundari' services on e-Shivneri buses, inspired by Air Sundari, after becoming president of the ST association. This announcement has drawn backlash from the opposition. Leader of the Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, labeled the decision as indicative of directionless leadership.

While sharing a video of a bus rooftop flying in the air, he wrote a long caption on his official X account. Wadettiwar targeted the Mahayutti government by sharing a video of a bus roof flying off, questioning its effectiveness and calling it a directionless government. He pointed out that Gogawale, unable to secure a ministerial role, made the 'Shivneri Sundari' decision despite the poor condition of ST buses, which often have broken roofs, leaks, and frequent breakdowns. Additionally, he highlighted the inadequate toilet facilities for women at bus stands. Criticizing the government's focus on beautification instead of addressing public concerns, Wadettiwar stated that such leaders are making misguided decisions due to their lack of understanding of real issues.

गतिमान कसलं? हे तर महायुतीचे दिशाहीन सरकार !



महायुती सरकार मध्ये मंत्री होऊ न शकलेले भरत गोगावले यांनी एसटी महामंडळाची जबाबदारी स्वीकारल्यावर पहिला निर्णय घेतला तो ‘शिवनेरी सुंदरी‘ चा .



इथे एसटी बसेसची अवस्था खराब आहे, बसमधील छप्पर तुटले, बस मधून कधी पाणी गळती होते, बस बंद… pic.twitter.com/vlRYlOegIP — Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) October 2, 2024

This is the directionless government of the Mahayuti! Bharat Gogawale, who could not become a minister in the grand coalition government, took the first decision after accepting the responsibility of the ST Corporation that of 'Shivneri Sundari'. Here the condition of ST buses is bad, the roof of the bus is broken, sometimes water leaks from the bus, the bus stops, there are no good toilets for women at the bus stand, they decided to leave the bus Sundari! What is the problem of the people? Such a directionless leader is making directionless decisions due to a lack of awareness of what exactly is the work and what should be done.