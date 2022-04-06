MSRTC strike: Resume work till April 15, Bombay HC issues ultimatum to ST workers

The ongoing strike to merge ST Corporation with the state government was heard again in the Mumbai High Court today. During this hearing, the High Court has given important instructions to the ST employees. The state government is free to take action as per the law if the employees on strike of ST Corporation do not return to work by April 15. However, if the workers are ready to end the strike and return to work, then let them return without fear of action, 'the Mumbai High Court has clarified.

After the state government refused to merge the corporation, the ST employees had turned their attention to the hearing in the High Court. However, the High Court has also instructed the employees of strict action if they do not return to work by April 15. The court also clarified that the government is free to take action if the workers do not resume to work. Therefore, the ST staff is once again disappointed.

What instructions did the court give to the corporation?

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Makrand Karnik has directed the ST Corporation not to take any action against the ST employees if they return to work. After that, we will consult with the officials of the corporation and clarify the role tomorrow, said Aspi Chinoy, senior lawyer on behalf of the corporation. Therefore, the bench will resume hearing on this issue at 10 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, ST workers across the state, led by advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, have been on strike for the past several days, saying the strike would not be called off unless the merger demand was met. However, after the state government, these employees have been disappointed in the court and these employees will have to return to work soon.