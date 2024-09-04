MSRTC Strike: Statewide Walkout Enters Second Day; 63 of 251 Bus Depots Completely Shut

The strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, demanding a salary hike and other concessions, entered its second day on Wednesday. The ongoing disruption continues to severely impact services and inconvenience thousands of passengers, particularly as the Ganesh festival approaches.

The employees are calling for salary parity with state government workers, requesting a pay scale adjustment to align with their counterparts in the state sector.

An MSRTC spokesperson reported that due to the strike organized by the action committee of 11 trade unions, 63 of the corporation's 251 bus depots were completely closed, 73 were partially closed, and the remaining 115 were fully operational.

In October 2021, thousands of MSRTC workers launched an indefinite strike demanding equal treatment with state government employees and the merger of the financially struggling transport corporation with the government. The strike persisted for several months, leading to significant public inconvenience. The situation was eventually addressed when the Bombay High Court intervened and ordered the striking workers to resume their duties by April 15, 2022.

