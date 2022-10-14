MSRTC to hike bus fares by 10 percent from Oct 21-31

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced that it would temporarily hike fares by 10 per cent in all buses except Shivneri and Ashwamedh buses from October 21 to 31.

MSRTC spokesperson said that the corporation has permission to hike fares up to 30% during peak season which is usually during festivals such as Diwali.

"This year, we have decided to hike only up to 10% fares and have kept some premium bus fares such as those of Shivneri buses from Mumbai to Pune with zero hikes," he further added.

According to Times of India report, The fares will go up in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 100, and the hike will be withdrawn from November 1, when fares will be back to normal in these buses.