MSRTC to run Mumbai to Goa AC bus from today

The MSRTC will operate AC bus services from Mumbai to Goa from Friday. The bus will start from Mumbai Central depot at 4.30pm and will reach Panaji at around 7am on Saturday, an official said. Meanwhile, as the Christmas season begins, bus ticket fares have skyrocketed, leaving passengers who want to go to their hometowns and on tour, distressed.

On December 25, the ticket fare for the Bengaluru-Hubbali premium class bus is Rs. 8,000 and Bengaluru-Ernakulam is Rs. 7,000. The same rate applies on January 1, on a return ticket. According to the ticket fare list of premium buses, the rates are as follows: Bengaluru to Goa – Rs. 7,000, Bengaluru to Mangaluru – Rs. 3,500, Bengaluru to Mysuru – Rs. 5,000, and Bengaluru to Madikeri – Rs. 1,600