MTHL: Over 8.13 lakh Vehicles Use Atal Setu Bridge, Rs 13.95 Crore Toll Collected in One Month

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) celebrated its one-month anniversary yesterday (February 14), during which a total of 8.13 lakh vehicles used the bridge. According to data reported by the Indian Express, out of the overall vehicle count, cars constituted the highest proportion at 7.97 lakh. The toll revenue collected stands at Rs 13.95 crore.

"The number of commercial vehicles is not significant, and therefore the projected vehicle count has not been achieved," stated MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee to the Indian Express. However, he claimed that this is attributed to outside vehicles being unaware of the existence of this bridge. “With awareness and gradual passage of time, the count of commercial vehicles will grow as users become familiar with this new connectivity,” he added.

Currently, the average daily ridership is 27,100. However, close to 40,000 vehicles were expected to use the link in the opening year of 2024. The Sewri-Worli Connector is still under construction, and due to this, the daily ridership has not reached the monthly target as expected during the inauguration of the Atal Setu. The said connector is anticipated to contribute nearly 15% of MTHL ridership once opened to traffic.

According to officials, 65% of the work on the Sewri-Worli Connector is completed as of now. The remaining work is disrupted due to opposition from project-affected people over the increase in the size of apartments. The said connector is expected to contribute nearly 15% of MTHL ridership once opened to traffic. There are approximately 19 buildings located in Elphinstone, which are in the Sewri-Worli Connector alignment, and an estimated expenditure of Rs 3,500 crore is required for rehabilitation and resettlement along with land acquisition, which MMRDA and BMC will share, the official stated.