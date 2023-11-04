Mukesh Ambani receives new threatening emails from same sender who demanded Rs 400 crore

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received new threat emails. These emails reiterate the demand for Rs 400 crore and warn of severe consequences for disregarding previous emails where the sender had made this demand. Notably, he is the same sender who sent two such emails on October 27 and demanded Rs 200 crore from RIL chairman.

On October 30, Ambani received a third death threat email, where the unidentified sender demanded a ransom of Rs 400 crore. Ambani's company received the email and this was the third threat email sent to him in four days, a police official had said.

