Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana: Senior Citizens in Maharashtra to Get Free Pilgrimage to Sacred Sites; Check Details

In an effort to fulfill the long-cherished dreams of senior citizens, the state government has launched the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana,' aimed at providing free travel to major pilgrimage sites. Many elderly people, despite their desire to visit sacred places, often face financial constraints, lack of sufficient information, or the absence of travel companions, which hinder their aspirations. This scheme, available to senior citizens of all religions aged 60 and above, seeks to overcome these barriers and allow them to embark on spiritual journeys without financial burden.

The 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' allows senior citizens to visit 66 key pilgrimage sites within the state and 73 prominent ones across the country. Among the 66 sites in the state, 15 are located in Mumbai and two in Thane. Beneficiaries can utilize the scheme for a pilgrimage to a major site only once. The scheme provides up to Rs 30,000 per person to cover travel, food, and accommodation expenses.

Required documents for availing the scheme include:

Aadhaar card, ration card, birth certificate, voter ID card, or school leaving certificate

Income certificate of the family head from a competent authority

Medical certificate and passport photo

Mobile number of a close relative

An undertaking to comply with the terms and conditions of the scheme

Top 5 Pilgrimage Sites in Maharashtra:

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple - Pune

Mahalaxmi Temple - Kolhapur

Jyotiba Temple - Kolhapur

Saibaba Temple - Shirdi, Ahmednagar

Ganapatipule - Ratnagiri

Top 5 Pilgrimage Sites in Mumbai:

Siddhivinayak Temple - Prabhadevi

Chaityabhoomi - Dadar

Mumbadevi Temple - Mumbadevi

Walkeshwar Temple - Malabar Hill

Mahalakshmi Temple - Mahalakshmi

Selection of Beneficiaries:

A district-wise quota is fixed for travel to each pilgrimage location. If the number of applications exceeds the prescribed quota, selection of passengers is done through a lottery system.

A waiting list is created for individuals whose applications exceed the quota.

Although the maximum limit for the scheme is Rs. 30,000 per beneficiary, the district-level committee determines the final tour package, which can go up to Rs. 100,000 per beneficiary.

If both husband and wife apply separately, and one of them is selected, the district-level committee will decide to send the spouse as well.

For applicants aged 75 years or above, a spouse or assistant can travel with them.

A total of 150 people from Mumbai, 250 from the suburbs, and 400 from Thane have benefited from the Shri Ram Temple Darshan Scheme in Ayodhya. The applications received during the model code of conduct are currently under scrutiny. While many people have expressed interest in visiting Shirdi and Pandharpur, a minimum of 800 passengers is required for each tour to be organized. Only with this number can a special train be arranged for the journey. However, due to the lack of sufficient passengers, no tours have been conducted, except for the one to Ayodhya, as per Prasad Khairnar, Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department.