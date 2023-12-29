Multiple vehicles collide on Mumbai-Bangalore near Katraj Tunnel, no casualties reported

Five vehicles were involved in a severe crash that occurred at the Katraj tunnel while maintenance was being done. A four-wheeler abruptly stopped, setting off an array of mishaps that resulted in four or five vehicles behind it colliding. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, although the cars were seriously damaged.

As per the police, the vehicles headed from Satara towards Mumbai experienced a severe traffic bottleneck in the tunnel as a result of the event. Nonetheless, representatives from the Traffic Department and Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Kanse of the Bharti University Traffic Branch rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. After they moved the wrecked cars out of the way, traffic returned to normal. The new Katraj Tunnel has turned out to be an accident-prone zone due to the ongoing repair work the speeding vehicles need to apply sudden brakes as the road turns into a bottleneck.

Speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said “The accident occurred as the first car applied sudden brake and the vehicles behind them collided. The situation is now under control and no casualties have been reported.”

Commuters are raising concerns as the notorious stretch on the Mumbai Banglore highway from Katraj Tunnel to Navle Bridge has turned out to be an accident hotspot. The accident near the Katraj Tunnel has brought the memories of the Navle Bridge catastrophe to the fore where almost 40 vehicles collided resulting in a major mishap.