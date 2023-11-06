Mumbai: 10th pass salesman arrested with 8kg of charas worth ₹2.40 cr

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Worli unit arrested a Mumbai-based drug smuggler in possession of 8 kg of charas valued at Rs 2.4 crore. The arrest was made near the Yusuf Meher Ali Road mosque in the bustling Masjid Bandar area.

The suspect, a 10th-grade pass, had recently quit his job as a salesman at a wine shop to become actively involved in drug trafficking. The Worli unit's anti-drug cell, under the guidance of ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Jadhav, Worli unit in-charge Police Inspector Sandeep Kale, and Assistant Police Inspector Amol Kadam, apprehended the smuggler. He was apprehended after displaying suspicious behaviour near the mosque.

The seized charas was intended for sale in Mumbai, and the accused was reportedly planning to distribute it to a local peddler. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 2.4 crore in the international market. The suspect, residing in Mumbra with his wife and son, had no prior criminal record.

Following his arrest, the accused was presented in court on Sunday. The court remanded him in police custody until November 8. The ANC is currently investigating the source of the seized narcotics and the network involved in its distribution.