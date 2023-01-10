Mumbai: 12-year-old boy loses his leg after falling off a local train near Bandra

After falling off a local train between Bandra and Mahim stations, a 12-year-old child lost his leg from the knee down. An alert police officer spotted him and brought him to the hospital. According to reports, the child, Farhan Ansari, is currently being treated at a hospital.

Farhan, who lives in Mahim with his family, was reportedly on his way to Bandra with friends to take notebooks from a classmate when the incident occurred.

Chetan Tatu, a GRP constable, was patrolling near Bandra station when he spotted Farhan on the track and rushed to him. He saw that his left leg was barely dangling from his thigh, he saw. He lifted him with the help of a passerby and took him to Bandra station.

Farhan was first taken to Bhabha Hospital while his friends informed his older brother, who informed his father about the incident.