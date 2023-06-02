Mumbai: 27-year-old man held for staging his own kidnapping to get money from father

A 27-year-old man has been arrested here for staging his own kidnapping to get money from his father, police said. He was tracked down within five hours on Wednesday after his father lodged a complaint at Bangur Nagar police station, said an official.

The man’s wife received a WhatsApp call from his mobile number informing that he had been kidnapped and the family would need to pay Rs 5 lakh for his release, he said.

His father, who is 48 years old, immediately approached police.Police registered a case of abduction and found the man by tracking the location of his mobile phone and examining CCTV footage of the area in suburban Goregaon where he worked, the official said.

During questioning, the man allegedly admitted that he had tried to fake his own kidnapping with the help of a friend as he needed money. He was placed under arrest and further probe was on, the official said.