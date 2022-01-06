Mumbai: 30 resident doctors test COVID-19 positive at Sion Hospital

30 more resident doctors tested Covid positive in Sion Hospital, Mumbai on Thursday. A total of 260 resident doctors in the state have been tested positive till now, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors told news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, 61 resident doctors were found to be positive for COVID-19 at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

After the doctors tested positive for covid-19, there is said to be shortage of doctors. The number of doctors getting infected for the virus will surely affect patient care, said President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale.

Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.