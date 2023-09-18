Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim

The body of a 33-year-old man was found in a room at a guest house in central Mumbai on Monday, police said. The body was found lying on the bed at the facility located in suburban Mahim, an official said, adding the deceased was identified as Mohemed Shadab Shaikh, a resident of Agripada area. Police said the body didn't have any noticeable external injury. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

In another incident, On Saturday the body of a six-year-old girl, reported missing from her home, was found concealed in a plastic storage drum in the room of a chawl in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. The police discovered the body of the girl in a chawl situated in the Dhapsipada area of the town. Subsequently, an unidentified person or persons were charged with murder, as confirmed by an official.

The girl’s parents, who are factory workers, reported her missing from their house in the locality on September 13 and lodged a complaint of kidnapping with the police, he said.