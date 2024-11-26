Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Girl Brutally Assaulted in Sion Koliwada; Amit Thackeray Demands Strict Action Against Accused

In a deeply distressing incident, a 4-year-old girl was abducted and brutally assaulted by a 32-year-old man in Mumbai’s Sion Koliwada area on November 25. The accused, identified as Anil Gupta, was allegedly under the influence of drugs during the act. The minor, who sustained severe injuries, is currently battling for her life at Sion Hospital. The incident unfolded when the girl’s mother sent her outside to run a small errand. However, the child stayed back to play with other children near the Punjab Colony area. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused kidnapped her and committed the heinous crime. Alerted by locals, the police apprehended Gupta, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

This horrific crime has sparked outrage across the city, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray strongly condemning the act. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Thackeray expressed anger and called for swift and stringent action. “This incident is a direct attack on our societal values and highlights the growing threat of drug abuse in our cities. A little girl is now fighting for her life because of a drug-addicted criminal. This cannot be tolerated,” Thackeray stated.

Thackeray also shed light on the alarming rise in drug addiction across Mumbai, including areas like Dadar and Sion, where locals frequently report drug-related incidents. "We must investigate how these drugs are entering our cities and dismantle the networks responsible," he added, citing the Indian Navy's recent seizure of five tons of drugs in the Andaman Sea. Urging authorities to act decisively, Thackeray emphasized that mere arrests are not enough. He demanded a fast-track investigation and the harshest punishment for the accused, warning that the MNS would take firm action if justice is delayed.“This is not just a crime against a child but an assault on the safety and dignity of every woman and child in Maharashtra. The MNS remains committed to a drug-free society and will not rest until such criminals are eradicated from our communities,” he warned.



