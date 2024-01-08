Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide in Kandivali After Jumping From 9th Floor

A 60-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping from the 9th floor of a tower in the Kandivali area of Mumbai. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Samta Nagar police station. Mangala Praveen Rathod was residing with her husband, three children, and daughter-in-law, according to a tweet by ANI.

The Samta Nagar police have registered a case under ADR, and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway, as stated by the Mumbai police.