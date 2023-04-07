Mumbai: 8-year old girl crushed to death by dumper

An 8-year-old girl died after she was crushed under a dumper vehicle in Dahisar area of Mumbai. The incident that took place at 12.45 pm was captured on a CCTV camera placed around the spot.

The dumper came up from behind the mother-daughter duo. The driver could not control the vehicle and halt in time. Witnesses started to yell at the driver who restarted the vehicle and moved a little ahead, crushing girl under the front wheel.

The girl fell down after being hit by the dumper and came under its tyres. The girl was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the driver under sections 304(2), 338 of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.