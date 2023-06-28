Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's car collides with bike near Shiv Sena Bhavan

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray's car has been hit by a biker, while Aditya Thackeray was coming to Shiv Sena Bhavan, a bike coming from behind the car hit his four-wheeler. In a video of the incident, the motorcyclist can be seen attempting to flee after hitting the former minister's car and being pursued by security guards who are on the scene.

Aditya Thackeray was taking a turn on the right side of Shiv Sena Bhavan after coming in front of the signal of Shiv Sena Bhavan, when suddenly a speeding bike hit him near the front wheel. After this incident, Aaditya Thackeray himself asked the biker if he had suffered any injuries. The biker has suffered injuries to the eyes, reports said.

The biker made an attempt to flee after ramming into the automobile out of panic, but police officers caught him. The biker was apprehended by security for Aaditya Thackeray. He was forced to the side of the road so that Aaditya Thackeray's car could pass. Aaditya Thackeray spoke to the biker at this time and asked how he was doing. The police have opened an investigation into this biker's incident after Thackeray's procession moved on.

