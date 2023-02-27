Mumbai AAP chief Preeti Menon dragged and detained by police amid protests against Manish Sisodia’s CBI arrest

While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being produced in court by the CBI in the liquor policy case, simultaneously, in Mumbai, AAP chief Preeti Sharma Menon was detained during the party’s protest against Sisodia’s arrest.

AAP workers have been protesting in Mumbai’s Churchgate area since Monday morning. In a tweet from the APP's state unit, Mumbai chief Menon and other party workers can be seen being dragged and detained by police officers amid heavy sloganeering. As per reports, police also lathi-charged the protesting workers, who were raising slogans.

Earlier on Monday, AAP staged nationwide protests against Sisodia's arrest.

देश के लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य संवारने वाले महान शिक्षा मंत्री श्री मनीष सिसोदिया को फ़र्ज़ी केस में गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है।



इसके विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी कल पूरे देश में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। — Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) February 26, 2023

"The Great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," AAP's Sandeep Pathak said in a tweet.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

In the process of implementing a new alcohol sale policy in the nation's capital, Manish Sisodia is accused of corruption. The CBI claims that liquor businesses were involved in the creation of the 2021 policy and that a liquor lobby it has called the "South Group" paid payments totalling Rs 100 crore for that involvement.