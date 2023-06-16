Mumbai: Accused in local train sexual assault case found to engage in indecent behaviour towards multiple women

In a shocking incident, Nawazu Karim Sheikh (40), the man accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old student on a local train heading towards Panvel between CSMT and Masjid stations on Wednesday morning, had also engaged in indecent behaviour towards five other women on platform no. 1 of CSMT. He approached and inappropriately brushed past these women, displaying obscene behaviour in plain sight of the public.

The accused boarded a train destined for Belapur from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station on Wednesday morning. He proceeded to sexually assault a girl who was alone in the women's compartment. The perpetrator disembarked at Masjid Bunder station and quickly fled the scene. However, the police managed to track him down within eight hours by utilizing CCTV footage and subsequently apprehended him.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, several additional instances of misconduct by the accused have come to light. The footage clearly captures him engaging in inappropriate behaviour towards five women on platform number one of CSMT station. Wearing a red T-shirt, the perpetrator can be seen deliberately pushing women with his elbows, forcefully jostling them, and inappropriately touching some of them. In another clip, the same individual is observed obstructing a woman's path. However, it appears that the woman is simply trying to leave rather than engage with him. The police have confirmed that none of the victims have lodged a formal complaint at this time.

The CSMT police have filed a rape case against Nawazu Shaikh under Section 376 of the IPC. The investigation is currently ongoing, and teams of railway police are meticulously reviewing various footage from the railway station.