Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway Accident: Trailer Overturns in Nalasopara; Driver Rescued After Two Hours

A truck-trailer accident occurred on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway in Nalasopara, Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Sunday night, November 23. According to the news agency, a trailer overturned on the busy highway near Pelhar police station, trapping the driver's leg under it.

After receiving the information, the Vasai Phata fire brigade with the help of local people, rescued the driver after a two-hour struggle. After rescuing the driver, he was rushed to the nearby hospital with a fractured leg for treatment.

Meanwhile, another accident took place on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, where two people were killed and one was injured after a car met with an accident in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred near Atgaon, under the jurisdiction of the Shahpur police station.

The victims were retiring from a haldi ceremony driver suddenly lost control and hit the bridge railing. 29-year-old Myuresh Vinod Chaudhary and Jayesh Kisan Shende died on the spot, while Harshal Jahdav is in hospital with serious injuries.