Panvel Accident: Two Killed, Five Injured After High-Speed SUV Crashes Into Truck

Two men were killed and five others were injured when their SUV rammed into a container truck on the JNPA-Panvel road in Raigad district on Saturday morning, November 22.

The SUV was reportedly speeding when it crashed into the truck from behind on the busy stretch, leading to the death of Hitendra Sanjay Patil (22) and Shrinath Chandralekhar (22). The deceased were residents of Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | Solapur–Hyderabad Highway Accident: Five Killed, Several Injured After Cruiser Overturns Near Dharashiv.

The injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and invoked provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Initial investigation revealed rash driving. Further investigation is underway.