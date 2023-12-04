Mumbai air quality in ‘moderate’ category, overall AQI at 124

Mumbai, India's financial capital, woke up to a 'moderate' air quality level on Monday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 124 at 10:30 am, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The city, however, witnessed a light haze settling over it, contributing to the overall atmospheric conditions.

According to SAFAR, specific areas in Mumbai displayed varying AQI readings. Worli recorded an AQI of 86, while Borivali's AQI reached 125. Colaba experienced a slightly higher AQI at 146. Bhandup and Malad registered AQI levels in the 'moderate' category, standing at 102 and 108, respectively.

For reference, the AQI categorization considers values between 0 and 50 as 'good,' 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 as 'severe.'

In the meteorological forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai can expect fog and mist in the morning, giving way to a partly cloudy sky later in the day. The maximum temperature is forecasted to be around 34 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of approximately 22 degrees Celsius.

While Mumbai experiences moderate air quality conditions, the looming cyclone 'Michaung' is set to make landfall tonight in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu. This has led to heavy rainfall and strong winds in several parts of Chennai. The Meteorological Centre, Chennai, predicts moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and rain in various districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming hours.

As a result of the heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all Chennai Suburban sections were temporarily suspended up to 8 am on Monday. Waterlogging incidents have been reported in areas such as Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam, with accompanying challenges like uprooted trees due to strong winds in various locations.