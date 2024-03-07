Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Man for Smuggling Marijuana Through Water Pump

Mumbai: Customs officials working in the cargo department of the Mumbai airport have arrested a man for smuggling marijuana through a water pump. Officials had received information that drugs were being smuggled through freight from abroad. Officers then checked some suspicious material and found marijuana hidden in a water pump.

According to reports, officials had received information that drugs were being smuggled from Thailand through air freight transportation. The officials then checked some of the goods that had come to Mumbai from Thailand. Water pumps (hand pumps) came to India from Thailand. Officers broke the hand pump after finding some suspicious items in it and found 447 grams of marijuana in it. One person has been arrested in this connection; Authorities are now investigating who ordered the items and who sent them, where and how.