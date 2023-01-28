Mumbai Airport Customs seizes gold worth Rs 4 crore from 11 foreigners

On Friday, Mumbai Airport Customs confiscated gold worth Rs 4.14 crore from 11 foreigners. According to officials, the agency seized 8.3 kg of gold in the form of wax worth Rs 4.14 crore from foreign nationals arriving from Sharjah.

"The gold was found concealed in their body cavities. It was packed with plastic, and over 90 capsules were recovered. The matter came to light when foreign objects were found from these persons during an examination," the officials said.

The agency is now questioning the suspects to ascertain who handed over the gold to them and who was to receive the consignment.

