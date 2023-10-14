Mumbai: ANC arrests four with Rs 1.18 crore worth of drugs in Juhu

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested four persons for alleged possession of drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore in suburban Juhu, police said on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to reports, an ANC team conducted a patrol on Church Road in the western suburb of Juhu on Thursday when they apprehended the accused. The individuals, identified as Sachin Kiran Nande (33), Nico Philip Gonsalves (31), Harshad Shankar Parulekar (42), and Karington Diabrio (33), were found behaving suspiciously and were captured after a pursuit.

The team seized 1,700 grams of high-quality charas valued at Rs 85 lakh and 950 grams of hydro ganja powder from the suspects.

Investigations have revealed that the gang operates in the western suburbs and supplies drugs to young individuals. The police are actively searching for other members of the gang.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to reports, this year, the ANC has registered 86 cases, arrested 174 individuals, and confiscated drugs worth more than Rs 38 crore.