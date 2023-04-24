Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes drugs worth Rs 1.64 crore

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch confiscated drugs weighing almost 2 kilos, with a total value of Rs 1.64 crore, last week, according to a statement made by Mumbai Police on Monday.

Six cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the police. The police also disclosed the quantity and value of different categories of illegal drugs that were confiscated.

According to the Mumbai Police, the total weight of the confiscated illegal drugs was approximately 2 kilograms, with a total value of around Rs 1.64 crore. Among the drugs seized were 354 grams of MD valued at Rs 70,80,000, 92.4 grams of Heroin valued at Rs 27,72,000, 1.230 kgs of Charas valued at Rs 37,00,000, and 280 grams of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 28,00,000.