Mumbai auto-driver leaves man surprised with his knowledge

Mumbai men said that the spent the most imformative hour during his auto rickshaw ride in traffic jam. Instagram user Rajiv Krishna was stuck in traffic, he had the most memorable ride with his auto driver.

In a post shared on Krishna's Instagram, he wrote, "I was stuck in one of Mumbai's infamous traffic jams where Google Maps was telling me that it would take close to an hour to cover the last 3 km. Just as I was contemplating exiting the rickshaw and walking the rest of the way, the driver sensed the mood and started engaging me in a conversation. He started by asking which countries I've been to. I decided to humor him and named a few places. He claimed to know the names of all 44 countries in the European continent and then promptly proceeded to prove it by rattling off 44 names in near alphabetical order."

Much to his surprise, the driver, Ramdev, proceeded to rattle off the name of all 44 European countries in near alphabetical order. He also named the leaders of some prominent European countries.

The auto driver belonged to Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, and was able to name all 35 districts of his home state. They even discussed demonetisation, the 2G scandal, and the Panama papers.