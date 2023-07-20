Mumbai: Balcony portion collapses in Bhayandar building, no casualties reported

On Wednesday (July 19), Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Badlapur, Raigad, and other areas experienced intense rainfall. Although the rainfall on Thursday was not as severe as the previous day, it persisted in several parts of the city.

The weather remained cloudy and windy. Tragically, on Thursday morning, a balcony collapsed in the Kirti Estate building located in Bhayandar East, which falls under the jurisdiction of MBMC (Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation). This incident occurred opposite the Bhayandar station’s East ticket window. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties from the incident.