Mumbai: BEST bus collides with roadside shop in Andheri, no casualties reported

A BEST bus (Bus route number 333) traveling between Andheri railway station and Mahakali caves in Andheri collided with a roadside shop on Sunday, causing significant damage. The accident occurred around 4 pm when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The incident caused extensive damage to the bus stop. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The bus was subsequently towed away from the scene and taken to a nearby police station. Following the incident, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the bus driver.