Mumbai: BMC demolishes Shiv Sena (UBT) unit in Bandra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha on Thursday in the afternoon, calling it "illegal". The shakha was situated in Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar neighbourhood. This office is almost 40 to 50 year old.

This comes three days after Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, approved the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into "irregularities" in a number of previous projects the BMC had carried out while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in charge of the state (from November 2019 to June 2022).

Shiv Sena (UBT) had on Tuesday announced to organise a maha morcha outside the Mumbai municipal corporation on July 1. The demonstration will be held to protest irregularities in BMC’s functioning.