Mumbai: BMC disconnects power and water connections to 27 dilapidated buildings

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has disconnected electricity and water connections to 27 dilapidated buildings in the city. BMC officials claim that this action was taken in accordance with the policy because the residents were not willing to vacate the buildings. According to a Mid Day report, as per BMC rules, it is mandatory to conduct a structural audit for every building that is 30 years old. There are approximately 429 buildings listed under the C-1 category, indicating that these buildings need to be demolished immediately. According to BMC data 193 buildings have already been demolished by the BMC, and 82 buildings are currently vacant.

The BMC served notices to the buildings falling under the C-1 category. After issuing the notices, a specific timeframe, usually a week or 15 days, was provided to the residents to vacate the buildings. If the residents refuse to comply, the BMC has the authority to terminate the water and electricity supply, as stated by an official. In cases where legal proceedings have been initiated, such as in the case of the 101 building, the BMC will take action based on court orders, the official further explained.