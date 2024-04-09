Mumbai: BMC To Double Property Tax for Non-Marathi Signboards From May 1

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that shops and establishments failing to display signboards in Marathi or Devanagari script will face double property tax starting from May 1. Additionally, the BMC stated that it will revoke the licenses of illuminated boards (glow signs) lacking Marathi or Devanagari lettering, with renewal fees ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

In its statement, the BMC cited non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directive, Rule 35, and Section 36 C of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018, as well as the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act 2022. Despite multiple concessions granted, the Corporation stated that it is taking action due to continued disregard of these regulations.

The decision to take stern action was finalised after recently-appointed BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani chaired a review meeting on the issue, the release. The Supreme Court had given two months for displaying Marathi language or Devanagari script on signboards in shops and establishments before the November 23, 2023, deadline. Thereafter, the civic body launched a drive to check for compliance from November 28, 2023, it said.

The release further disclosed that a comprehensive inspection of 87,047 shops and establishments was conducted between November 28, 2023, and March 31 of the current year. Among these, a significant majority, accounting for 96.50 percent, totaling 84,007 entities, were identified as compliant for displaying Marathi signboards.

BMC has issued legal notices to 3,040 shops and establishments for not displaying sign boards in Marathi language or Devanagari script. Some cases, in which notices have been issued, are being heard in court, while others appear for hearing before the Deputy Commissioner (Special) for administrative method of settling the case as per the provision in the Act, it said.