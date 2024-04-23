Mumbai: BMC to Offer 21-Day Swimming Classes at 10 Pools in City During Summer Break
Published: April 23, 2024 11:19 AM
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start a 21-day swimming class at 10 pools during the summer vacation. The 21-day training will begin on May 2. The second period of the training will begin on May 23. The enrollment for the training will be done entirely online.
The link will be operational from 11 am on April 24. 10 swimming pools are operating in the municipal area to provide sports and exercise opportunities to Mumbaikars. However, many aspirants often stay away from the sport due to a lack of training in swimming. Mumbaikars who want to learn to swim have been given such an opportunity this summer. A modest fee will be charged for this swimming training.
Membership registration for the special summer session will begin online only at 11 a.m. on April 24.
Membership registration for the training classes from May 23 to June 12 will begin May 6. https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in/ is the link for membership enrolment. To inquire about member registration, please contact the toll-free number 18001233060.
Pools where training will be given
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool, Dadar (West)
- General Arun Kumar Vaidya Olympic Swimming Pool, Chembur (East)
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Olympic Swimming Pool, Kandivali (West)
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Dahisar (West) Swimming Pool, Kanderpada, Dahisar (West)
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Malad (West)
- Swimming Pool, Chacha Nehru Maidan, Malad (West)
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Kondivita Village, Andheri (East)
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Worli Swimming Pool, Worli Reservoir Hill, Worli,
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Vikhroli Swimming Pool, Tagore nagar, Vikhroli (East)
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Wadala Swimming Pool, Wadala Fire Station, Wadala