Mumbai: Businessman lodges extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

A businessman on Friday lodged an extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, said the Mumbai police.

The businessman alleged that Rs 2 crore was demanded from him between June 2013- 2017 and he could not lodge a case earlier due to fear, added the police.

The case had been transferred to Anti-Extortion Cell, stated the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

