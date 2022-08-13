Mumbai Caste Certificate Verification Committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has got a clean chit in another case. The Mumbai Caste Certificate Verification Committee has confirmed that Sameer Wankhede belongs to the Scheduled Caste category. NCP leader Nawab Malik and others had accused Sameer Wankhede of getting government jobs on the basis of other fake caste certificates.

When Sameer Wankhede was an NCB officer, he arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case. After that, NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that the action taken by Sameer Wankhede was bogus. Malik had presented a chain of allegations against Wankhede and questioned his actions. In it, Malik alleged that Wankhede had obtained a government job on the basis of a bogus caste certificate.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik has been constantly accusing Sameer Wankhede. Malik had earlier alleged that Sameer Wankhede, a Muslim by birth, claimed to be a Scheduled Caste candidate to get a government job. So, Sameer Wankhede and his father denied the allegations and claimed that they are not Muslims but belong to the Scheduled Caste category. Bhim Army and self-respecting Republican Party jumped into the controversy while this accusation-counter-accusation round was going on. Both these organizations filed a complaint against Wankhede with the Mumbai City District Caste Verification Committee.