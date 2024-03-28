Mumbai: Center Plaza Building in Malad Engulfed by Massive Fire

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a building called Centre Plaza in Malad East, Mumbai. The fire broke out on the fifth floor of a building on Daftari Road in Malad East. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire.

According to preliminary reports, the nature of the fire is severe and the fire is likely to spread to other floors as well. The window panes of the building are shattered by fire and falling to the road below. This has created an atmosphere of fear in the area as well.