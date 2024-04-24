Mumbai: Central Railway to Install CCTV and Talk Back Systems Within Women's Compartments by June End

Mumbai: For the safety of women traveling in local trains at night, the railway administration has emphasized installing CCTV and a talkback system in every women's compartment of the local train. By the end of June, a CCTV system will be installed in every women's compartment of the local trains running on the Central and Harbour railway lines.

Though police are deployed in the women coaches of local trains on the Central and Harbour railway lines for security reasons, the women passengers have consistently stressed the need to modernize the security system. Railway passenger unions had also stressed installing CCTV and talkback systems in local trains. Though police were deployed at every station on the Central and Harbour lines, adequate machinery was required for the safety of women during late journeys on both routes. Accordingly, emphasis is being laid on strengthening the security system in the women's compartment.