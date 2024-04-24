Mumbai: Central Railway to Install CCTV and Talk Back Systems Within Women's Compartments by June End
Published: April 24, 2024
Mumbai: For the safety of women traveling in local trains at night, the railway administration has emphasized installing CCTV and a talkback system in every women's compartment of the local train. By the end of June, a CCTV system will be installed in every women's compartment of the local trains running on the Central and Harbour railway lines.
Though police are deployed in the women coaches of local trains on the Central and Harbour railway lines for security reasons, the women passengers have consistently stressed the need to modernize the security system. Railway passenger unions had also stressed installing CCTV and talkback systems in local trains. Though police were deployed at every station on the Central and Harbour lines, adequate machinery was required for the safety of women during late journeys on both routes. Accordingly, emphasis is being laid on strengthening the security system in the women's compartment.
- Out of the total 771 women coaches on the Central and Harbour railway lines, 594 coaches have been fit with talkback systems.
- In case of a fire or accident in a women's coach, women passengers can report the incident to the motorman through this system.
- The talkback system will also be installed in the remaining women's compartments by June 30.
- Of the 771 women's coaches, CCTV cameras have been installed in 606 coaches. CCTV cameras will be installed in the remaining women's compartments till May 30.
- The work of installing CCTV and talkback system in every women's compartment of the local on the Central - Harbour railway line has been going on for one and a half years.