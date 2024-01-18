Mumbai Chills Out: Cooler Weather Brings Down Electricity Demand

Lower temperatures and decreased use of air conditioning have led to a decline in Mumbai's electricity demand. The average daily demand typically ranges from 3,400 to 3,800 megawatts, but on Wednesday, it dropped to 2,900 megawatts, according to Tata Power.

Northwesterly winds have brought a welcome change to Mumbai's weather, turning it pleasant and improving air quality. Powai, Vile Parle, Borivali, Worli, Sion, and Cuffe Parade have all recorded good air quality readings.

On January 11 and 12, the electricity demand was recorded as 3183, and 3274 MW respectively, informed Tata Power. The minimum and maximum temperatures have also witnessed a significant decrease, with the maximum dropping by six degrees in the past four days. It is expected to remain around 12 degrees Celsius until January 21, though slightly higher in some areas. The maximum temperature will hover around 28-30 degrees Celsius, also slightly above average. Khandesh and North Maharashtra cities are experiencing single-digit minimum temperatures.

Mumbai city and suburbs have become frosty, and Mumbaikars are enjoying the chilling weather due to cold winds in the morning and night. Due to the fall in temperature, weather experts have predicted that Mumbai will remain cold for a few more days.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule indicated that the temperature has dropped due to the northwest wind. So the weather in Mumbai has become pleasant. Moreover, air quality standards have improved, with Powai, Vileparle, Borivali, Worli, Sion and Kulabya reporting good air quality.

Weather expert Rajesh Kapadia is of a similar opinion. He pointed out that by January 21, the morning minimum temperature in Maharashtra will be 12, while some areas will be a degree above average. Afternoon maximum temperature will be 28-30 degrees above average."