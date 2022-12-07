Mumbai civic body will be held responsible in case of any untoward incident due to open manholes, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court while it appreciates the work being done by the city's civic body to cover up manholes, but until then if there is any untoward incident, then corporation would be responsible.

BMC’s counsel Anil Sakhare told the court that the civic body was addressing the issue of open manholes on a “war-footing basis” and work was on to close all such manholes.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja said it was concerned over the issue of open manholes across the city and sought the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to come up with a permanent solution.

Good you (BMC) are working but till then if harm is caused to anyone, we will hold you responsible. We are appreciating the BMC but what happens if a manhole is open and someone falls down, Chief Justice Datta said.

In such a situation, we won’t ask the aggrieved person to initiate civil suit (for compensation) we will say that your officers are responsible, he added.

In this modern day of science and technology, can’t we think of something else. Why don’t you (BMC) devise something by which you come to know if someone even touches the cover. Then a beep goes off in your office. Why don’t you come up with something like a sensor? the court said.

The bench also suggested use of iron grills below the manhole cover. You must do some progressive thinking. It is your job. We cannot keep saying what needs to be done, the court said.