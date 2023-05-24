Mumbai: CM Shinde voices support for Modi govt amidst opposition's new parliament building inauguration boycott

In a media interaction on Wednesday, CM Eknath Shinde addressed the opposition's decision to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building. He highlighted the remarkable progress India has made, emphasizing the country's growing global recognition and respect. Shinde expressed his backing for the Modi government, emphasizing that significant development has been achieved in the past 8-9 years, surpassing the progress of the previous 70 years.

"The public is aware of everything. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under PM Modi's leadership, will surpass all previous records," he further added.

On Wednesday, a joint statement was released by nineteen opposition parties, which included the Congress, Left, and TMC, declaring their united stance to abstain from the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They denounced the event as an "undignified act" that disrespects the esteemed position of the president. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.