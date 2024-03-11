Mumbai Coastal Road: Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg Inaugurated - WATCH

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde partially inaugurated Mumbai Coastal Road (MCRP), named after Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present during the inauguration event in Mumbai on Monday, March 11.

MCRP opened 9.5 kilometres of its entire 10.58-kilometre stretch for vehicular movement at Worli today. "The coastal road is a major milestone that will help us minimise pollution. The open spaces of the coastal road will be connected with Mahalaxmi Racecourse with an underground tunnel that will collectively become an open space of up to 300 acres," said Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Watch Video: