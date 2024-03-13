Mumbai Coastal Road: Worli-Marine Lines Route Draws 16,331 Vehicles on Inaugural Day

Mumbai: The first day after the opening of the Worli-Marine lines route of the ambitious Coastal Road project saw as many as 16,331 vehicles traveling from 8 am to 8 pm. Travelers expressed relief at the journey, which reduced the travel time between Worli and Marine Lines to 15 Mins.

Also Read | Mumbai Coastal Road Open for Public: Know Entry and Exit Points, Route and Speed Limit; Detail Inside

Many also hoped that the entire coastal road would be completed as soon as possible and opened for Mumbaikars. A total of 86 percent of the work on the coastal road project has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed by May 2024.

There was a long queue of south Mumbai-bound vehicles as the signal had to be switched off at Bindu Madhav Chowk while going from Worli to the coastal road. The timings of the coastal road have now been changed as it has resulted in traffic snarls at the intersection. Earlier, the coastal road line was to remain open from 8 am to 8 pm. However, it will now remain open only till 5 pm. This will enable officials and staff to complete the remaining work on the coastal road within the stipulated time, officials said.

New technology for security

More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed on the coastal road for security and traffic regulation. Fire safety measures have also been taken in the tunnel and the tunnels have an air immersion system. The entire structure is designed in such a way that a fire of magnitude 100 MW can last at least three hours. Four rapid response vehicles and two fire tenders have been deployed for security reasons.