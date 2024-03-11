Mumbai Coastal Road Open for Public: Know Entry and Exit Points, Route and Speed Limit; Detail Inside

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday inaugurated a corridor from Worli to Marine Drive on Mumbai's much-awaited coastal road project. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Mumbaikars will be able to travel on this stretch of coastal road from Tuesday. But for now, the line will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., five days a week. Traffic on the line will be completely closed on Saturday and Sunday. The road leading from Worli to Marine Drive has been opened. With this route, it will now be possible to cover a 45 minute journey in just 15 minutes.

A total of Rs 14,000 crore has been spent on the 10.58-km-long Mumbai coastal road project. The project includes roads, bridges and elevated roads. The coastal road is named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It was earlier announced that the entire road would be toll-free.



See Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory For Coastal Road



Entry of following vehicles will not be allowed on the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road). #MTPTrafficUpdates#MumbaiCoastalRoadpic.twitter.com/3m7nexr51m — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 10, 2024

The maximum speed limit on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be 80kmph, while in the tunnel it will be 60kmph and during turning & entry exit points it will be 40kmph. #MumbaiCoastalRoadpic.twitter.com/WAFgusOtyV— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 10, 2024

Following are the entry & exit points while driving on the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road). #MumbaiCoastalRoad#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/NLNJcS27Qx— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 10, 2024

Features of the Coastal Road

The southern part of the coastal road will be from Princess Street flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

1) The total length of the bridges is 2.19 km.

2) The length of the road - 10.58 km.

3) Total route number- 8

4) Four tracks each on both sides- (4-4)

5) The length of roads constructed by filling - 4.35 km.

These vehicles are barred from entering the coastal road

1) All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (except BEST/ST buses/passenger transport vehicles) and all freight vehicles.

2) All types of bikes, bicycles and motorcycles/scooters of persons with disabilities (including side cars)

3) All types of three-wheelers

4) Carts, tongas, hand carts pulled by animals.

5) Pedestrians