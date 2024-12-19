Mumbai Congress Office Attacked By BJP Workers As Baba Saheb Ambedkar Issue Escalates (Watch Video)

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP workers stormed the Congress party office in Mumbai's Dadar area vandalizing the premises in protest over an alleged insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The protest erupted following claims that Congress leaders made derogatory remarks about Baba Saheb Ambedkar, which have sparked widespread outrage among the BJP's supporters. The incident led to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, leading the police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP workers vandalise the Congress party office in Mumbai. They are protesting against the Congress party and are alleging that the Congress has insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar.



Police use lathi-charge to disperse them.

The Parliament turned into a battleground on Thursday as protests led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi intensified over over the Ambedkar row. The agitations took an ugly turn after MPs from both protesting sides clashed on the premises of the Parliament in which BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput suffered injuries.

On the other side, Congress alleged that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was manhandled. All the political slugfest started with Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution. The Opposition sought action against Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to Ambedkar. MPs of the Congress, DMK, RJD, the Left, AAP, among others, participated in the protest.

