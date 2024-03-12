Mumbai Costal To Save USD 100 Million Annually in Carbon Emissions, Says Civic Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

Mumbai's civic chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has sai that the opening of the southbound carriageway of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive will dramatically cut travel time from 40 minutes to a mere 9 minutes. This move is expected to result in annual savings of almost USD 100 million in carbon emissions through reduced fuel consumption. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road project on Monday morning, with public access permitted starting at 8 am on Tuesday.

Chahal stated that the new travel time from 40 minutes to 9 minutes will result in significant savings of nearly $100 million annually in carbon emissions through fuel conservation. The coastal road project, spanning 10.58 km in length with 16.5 km of interchanges, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore. It comprises four lanes on each side, accompanied by two tunnels measuring 12.19 meters in diameter and spanning a length of 2.07 km.

Chahal highlighted that these tunnels, with the largest diameter ever constructed by tunnel boring machines in the country, mark a significant achievement. He emphasized that it's a pioneering feat in India to have a four-lane coastal road constructed entirely on reclaimed land from the sea, supported solely by monopiles. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) successfully executed the project in record time, despite facing delays due to legal challenges. Actual construction began in June 2020 following the vacation of a stay order by the high court, despite the work order being issued in October 2018. Chahal also announced that the northbound carriageway of the coastal road is scheduled to be completed by May 2024.

Additionally, Chahal, serving as the BMC's administrator, mentioned plans for developing 175 acres of coastal gardens over time along the coastal road.