Mumbai Court rejects pre-arrest bail of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in INS Vikrant case



BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya are in trouble over allegations of misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carriers INS Vikrant from scrapping. Kirit Somaiya is likely to be arrested at any time as his application for pre-arrest bail has been rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court. The verdict on Neil Somaiya's bail application has been reserved for tomorrow.

As per the complainant, In 2013-14, BJP had launched a campaign to save INS Vikrant and collected money from people, which as per information from the Raj Bhawan no such money was received. It is found that Somaiya used the money for his business.

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case, Raut accused the BJP MP Somaiya of financial bungling, alleging that he had collected around Rs 57 crore from the people as part of a campaign to save the INS Vikrant, the fund wasn't submitted to the state exchequer.