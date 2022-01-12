Mumbai: Covid third wave is receding, claims task force member

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Mumbai for the past three weeks. It was said that the third wave of Corona hit Mumbai. Considering the declining number of patients in the last 2 weeks, it can be said that the number of covid cases in Mumbai are now declining and the situation is getting under control. In this regard, a member of the state's Covid Task Force, Dr. Ajit Desai has spoken.

Speaking about the Corona situation in Mumbai, Dr. Ajit Desai said, "Until 4 days ago, the number of daily corona patients in Mumbai was over 20,000. However, yesterday (Tuesday) 11,000 daily corona cases were reported. There are several reasons for this. The effect of the restrictions imposed by the government is visible. Also, the citizens have become alert and are taking care. Speaking further, he said, "Another reason is that covid testing has been reduced by 10 per cent. Because now people are quarantining themselves by testing at home. "

Reassuringly, 85 per cent of Mumbaikars have no symptoms of corona. The third wave of corona that came to South Africa was very big. But, at the same rate, it also declined. Something similar was seen in Mumbai. Out of 800 patients being treated at Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Covid Center in Bandra, only 3 patients are on oxygen. Also, only 20 per cent of the total patients are being treated at the hospital. Therefore, it is claimed that the third wave of corona is waning in Mumbai. However, it is important for everyone to follow the Corona rules.